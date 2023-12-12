Terrorists, their handlers to pay for their cowardly attacks: Jilani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday condemning the terrorist attack that took place on Dera Ismail Khan, reaffirmed that the terrorists and their handlers, regardless of their whereabouts, would pay for their cowardly attacks.

The foreign minister, in a social media post on X, said that the brave soldiers of Pakistan were ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to blunt the nefarious designs of the enemies.

“Terrorists and their handlers, wherever they are, will pay for their cowardly attacks. Our brave soldiers are ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to blunt the nefarious designs of enemies,” the foreign minister remarked.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant higher ranks to the martyrs in paradise.