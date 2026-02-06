Terrorists seek to paralyse normal life, not just attack people: Senate informed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Talal Badar on Friday strongly rejected attempts to link cultural, sports, and public events with security threats, saying that terrorists aim to paralyse life in Pakistan by disrupting sports activities, festivals, conferences, and normal daily routines.

Responding to a point of order raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza, the minister said that terrorism thrived when fear dictated daily life. “Terrorists do not want cricket, sports, delegations, conferences, or even small public gatherings to take place in this country,” he said.

Talal said it was wrong to single out Punjab or create divisions on provincial lines, stressing that Pakistanis stood united against terrorism. “Before pointing fingers at Punjab, we must remember that no other province has shown more practical solidarity with Balochistan than Punjab,” he said.

He recalled that Punjab had historically given one percent of its share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to Balochistan, a step no other province had taken. “Punjabis have received bodies after checking identity cards, yet we never turned this into a Punjabi versus Baloch narrative,” he added.

The minister said Pakistan’s fight against terrorism was a collective national struggle, not a provincial one. “We have never divided ourselves into Baloch and Punjabi. We have remained Pakistanis, and that unity is our strength,” he said.

Talal Chaudhry said terrorism would be defeated by maintaining the writ of the state while allowing normal life to continue side by side. “Our routine life, festivals, cultural activities, and state authority must move together,” he said.