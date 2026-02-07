Terrorists cannot demoralize nation, will be eliminated from roots: Attaullah Tarar

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that terrorists cannot demoralize the nation and that terrorism will be eradicated from its roots, while all facilitators will be brought to justice.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Jamia Minhaj-ul-Hussain, where he strongly condemned the suicide bombing at an Imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area during Friday prayers.

The federal minister said the state is fully determined to protect the lives and property of citizens and to safeguard places of worship. He stressed that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order or spread sectarianism in the country, adding that killing humanity for a few coins is a heinous and condemnable crime.

Tarar said the entire country is mourning the Islamabad incident. He informed that the identity of the suicide bomber had been established and further investigations are underway. He added that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the martyrs and will not leave the bereaved families alone.

On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said, all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured, while the Pakistan Army continues to make great sacrifices for national security.

He said that on the special instructions of the prime minister, he visited the area with a heavy heart to offer condolences and reassurance. He reiterated that no one would be allowed to spread chaos and unrest in the country and that all those involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

Condemning the blast, the minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families. He said targeting worshipers is an extremely cowardly and despicable act that deserves the strongest condemnation. He reiterated that the state remains resolute in protecting the lives, property, and places of worship of its citizens.

The minister said terrorists have no religion or faith and their sole purpose is to carry out inhumane and shameful acts. He said those who kill humanity for a few coins are not humans but savage beasts, and calling them human is an insult to humanity. He added that terrorist elements operating in Pakistan have foreign backing, and enemies want to undermine Pakistan’s peace, unity, and development.

The nation, he said, is united against them, and extremism and terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The federal minister claimed that the suicide bomber had received terrorist training in Afghanistan and that planted elements from India and Afghanistan were involved behind the attacks. He said forensic teams and security agencies have collected evidence from the site and further investigations are ongoing, adding that complete facts would soon be presented before the public.

He said that on the prime minister’s directions, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the Imambargah administration and assured them of full cooperation. The prime minister has ordered a complete and transparent investigation into the incident and directed the immediate identification of those responsible. He added that under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Paigham-e-Aman Committee has been established to promote peace and counter the narrative of terrorists, with representation from all schools of thought.

Attaullah Tarar said that 170 injured persons are being provided all possible medical facilities and reiterated that the families of the martyrs would not be left alone.

Responding to questions, he said terrorists are breathing their last and no longer have access to hard targets, which is why they are targeting soft targets in remote areas. He said terrorists are nearing their end and will soon be eliminated there as well.

He said the Pakistan Army and security institutions are working day and night to make the country a cradle of peace. Despite terrorists targeting even the families and relatives of security personnel, he said such attacks do not weaken national resolve but further strengthen it. He added that facilitators of the Tarlai incident have been identified and will be brought to justice.

The minister said the professionalism of Pakistan’s security forces is recognized worldwide and that intelligence-based operations are continuously underway. He added that global intelligence agencies acknowledged Pakistan’s successful operation in the Jaffar Express incident. He reiterated that terrorists would not be spared under any circumstances.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, founder and chief patron of the Jamia, said that targeting a place of worship is a grave crime against humanity. He said the enemy wants to weaken Pakistan, but the entire nation is united against those attempting to destabilize the country. He added that there is no place for terrorism in Pakistan and that those involved in the attack, along with their facilitators, must be brought before the courts and punished according to law.

Later, religious scholars from all schools of thought formed a human chain with the federal minister to demonstrate unity.