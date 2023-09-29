Terrorist Ring leader killed, soldier embraced martyrdom amid separate actions in KP

RAWALPINDI, Sep 29 (APP): The Security Forces have killed a Terrorist Ring leader in an intelligence-based operation in Mardan while a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in the Parachinar area of Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said that on the night of September 28 and 29, two engagements took place between the security forces and the terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO)was conducted in the general area of Katalang, Mardan District, which resulted in the killing of a high-value target identified as terrorist ring leader Faisal.

The killed terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies. However, weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

In another encounter with terrorists in the general area of Parachinar, Kurram District, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (age 33 years, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.