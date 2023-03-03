Terrorist killed in Mir Ali operation

RAWALPINDI, Mar 03 (APP): The security forces on Friday killed an active terrorist in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali general area of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the intense fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists during the conduct of the operation. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, ISPR said.

The locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the area.