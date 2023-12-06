Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman gunned down in Kulachi Operation

RAWALPINDI, Dec 06 (APP): The Security Forces on Wednesday gunned down Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman during an intelligence-based operation conducted in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which terrorist Habib Ur Rehman was sent to hell.

The killed terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area. Weapon, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorist.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.