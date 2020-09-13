Terrorist commander amid 3 members killed in IBO near North, South Waziristan boundary

RAWALPINDI, Sep 13 (APP):Terrorist commander, Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists was killed on Sunday during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities where his successful execution in the IBO was termed as a major breakthrough in a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

More recently, he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to martyrdom of several soldiers and officers including Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed), it added.