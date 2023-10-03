Ten terrorists killed amid intense exchange of fire in Pezu IBO

RAWALPINDI, Oct 3 (APP): As many as ten terrorists were killed on Tuesday by the security forces during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in the general area Pezu of District Tank.

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The ISPR added that these terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

It added that the locals of the area appreciated the operation. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the new release said.