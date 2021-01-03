Ten colliers killed in Mach

QUETTA, Jan 03 (APP):At least 10 colliers were killed after being abducted by armed men in Mach area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were working in the Field Coalmine in Mach when they were kidnapped by the armed assailants, who took them to a nearby hills and massacred them.

After the incident, the Levies and other law enforcement forces personnel rushed to site, cordoned off the entire area, and started search for the miscreants.

The bodies of the deceased were being shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. The deceased were identified as Aziz, Muhammad Naseem, Anwar, Shair Muhammad, Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Sadiq, Chman Ali, Hassan Jan, Muhammad Asif, and Abdullah. Most of the victims belonged to the Hazara community.

Meanwhile, a large number of people, including relatives of the dead, blocked the National Highway with the bodies of miners. They demanded the provincial government to take all possible measures to arrest murders as soon as possible.

The traffic between Sindh and Balochistan was disrupted with a lot of vehicles were stuck on the National Highway.