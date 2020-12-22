ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said ‘Ten billion Tree Honey ‘ initiative would encourage the production of honey in the country. In a message, he said there were exotic varieties of Honey in the country including wild olive, Rubinia, Shesham etc.

“There were about 10,000 beekeepers in the country .

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission shall provide training to the selected beekeepers along with technical support,” he said. The Ministry of Science and Technology shall be responsible for certifying the honey produced under the programme.