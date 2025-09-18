Telenor receives diamond award in corporate social responsibility

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Telenor Pakistan has been recognised with Diamond Award at the prestigious SHRM Star HR Excellence Awards – Middle East and North Africa for its outstanding achievements in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR association based in the United States, honours organisations that exemplify visionary people practices and innovative workforce strategies. This year, the awards received over 150 nominations from across the globe. This award underscores Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an inclusive culture where every employee is valued, empowered, and enabled to grow.

Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, said: “At Telenor Pakistan, our people-first strategy underpins every meaningful transformation we drive. By championing diversity, investing in employee growth, and extending our impact into communities through sustainability and digital literacy, we are fostering a culture where every individual can thrive. This global recognition from SHRM reaffirms our commitment and inspires us to continue advancing our sustainability efforts for Pakistan”

Telenor Pakistan’s CSR efforts extend well beyond the workplace, creating tangible impact for both the environment and society. By 2024, the company achieved a 23% reduction in emissions through targeted energy efficiency measures and strategic investments in renewable energy. Leveraging AI and advanced technology via its industry-first energy analytics platform, Thunder, Telenor has transformed energy management—saving over 12 GWh, reducing its carbon footprint by 70 kilotons (equivalent to planting 2.4 million trees), and avoiding 100,000 litres of fuel and over a million kilometres of travel through smarter solar and battery use. At its headquarters, rainwater and wastewater harvesting meet nearly 79% of annual water requirements, with all wastewater treated on-site in full compliance with National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS), underscoring Telenor’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth.

This recognition further strengthens Telenor Pakistan’s reputation as a leader in progressive human resource management in the Middle East and North Africa region, setting a benchmark for businesses to empower their workforce while making a meaningful contribution to society.