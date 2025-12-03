Telenor Pakistan and UNICEF team up to safeguard digital childhoods

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Telenor Pakistan and UNICEF jointly hosted the closing ceremony of their three-year partnership (2022–2025) dedicated to advancing child online protection.

The event brought together representatives from government bodies including Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and the National Cyber Security emergency Response Team, Cabinet Division (NCERT), UN agencies, diplomatic missions, private sector partners, civil society, academia, as well as children and youth, providing a platform to celebrate achievements, foster dialogue, and envision the future of child online safety in Pakistan.

The ceremony marked a milestone in advancing children’s safety in the digital space, highlighting achievements through collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society. Children’s voices were celebrated through creative showcases and youth-led messages promoting safe, responsible, and inclusive digital citizenship. The launch of the “Child Online Protection Anthem” by the NCRC Child Advisory Panel reinforced the collective commitment to protecting children online and tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fridtjof Rusten, CEO, Telenor Pakistan, said, “Online safety is a global emergency, with one in three internet users being a child, many facing exploitation and abuse. In Pakistan, the situation is particularly urgent. Protecting children’s digital rights requires collaboration across all sectors. Through our partnership with UNICEF, we have laid the foundations, and at Telenor Pakistan, we know that keeping children safe online is a shared responsibility.”

During the event, preliminary insights were shared from the ongoing Disrupting Harm II study, conducted in partnership with ECPAT International and INTERPOL. The study represents one of the most comprehensive research initiatives on online child sexual exploitation and abuse in Pakistan. Its full findings, expected in April 2026, are set to inform evidence-based policies, legislative reforms, and a coated national action plan to strengthen child online protection across the country. The ceremony also featured an engaging panel discussion with experts from government, civil society, academia, and the private sector, who shared perspectives on sustaining child online protection, highlighting key priorities, and exploring collaborative solutions to emerging digital risks.

“As Pakistan’s connectivity grows, so does our responsibility to protect children from online risks. Our collaboration with Telenor and national partners has laid the foundations of a safer digital environment – from evidence generation, to establishing the first Child Online Protection Committee and to empowering children, parents, and educators. We are united around one shared goal: keeping every child safe online,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

Over the past three years, the UNICEF–Telenor partnership has empowered children, youth, parents, and teachers through digital campaigns, community engagement, and capacity-building initiatives, while advocating for stronger policies and embedding child online safety within national education frameworks. By combining expertise, evidence-driven interventions, and sustained advocacy, the partnership has strengthened Pakistan’s digital protection ecosystem and set a benchmark for collaborative, sustainable efforts in safeguarding children online.