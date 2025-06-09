Telecom sector earns Rs 803 bln, attracts $621 million investment in FY2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Pakistan’s telecom sector showed strong performance in the first nine months of FY2025 (July–March), generating Rs 803 billion in revenue and drawing US$ 621 million in investment.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday, the sector also contributed Rs 271 billion to the national treasury through various taxes and duties.

Despite economic challenges, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) led a series of reforms to ensure that telecom services remain affordable and of high quality across the country. These efforts included improving digital infrastructure, boosting cybersecurity, and encouraging new investments to meet growing user demand.

Thanks to the PTA’s proactive policies, telecom coverage expanded nationwide. By December 2024, Pakistan had 57,063 active cell sites, with 96.2% supporting 4 G. Today, 91% of the population has access to mobile services, and over 81% can access 3G/4G networks.

This widespread access has boosted broadband usage, with 147.2 million subscribers as of March 2025. Broadband penetration has risen to 59.8%, nearly double what it was in 2019 (32.6%).

In a major step forward, PTA opened the 6 GHz spectrum band (5,925–6,425 MHz) for unlicensed use. This move supports the development of Wi-Fi 6E, a next-generation technology offering faster, more stable wireless connections. With this, Pakistan is now among the top 10 Asian countries to adopt this advanced wireless standard.

PTA is also working closely with the private sector to promote the use of modern wireless technologies.

The authority remains focused on ensuring online safety, protecting consumer rights, and building a competitive digital market that can support Pakistan’s long-term economic and technological progress.