Technical, vocational varsity to be set up in Saudi Arabia for expatriates

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that Pakistan with the cooperation of the government of Saudi Arabia would establish a technical and vocational university for Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to APP, he said, “Saudi Arabia is the home of some 2.3 million Pakistanis who were working and living there for a long time and Turi reiterated that Overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan hence, the development of the welfare of Pakistanis is paramount and a top most priority of the present government.”

He said, “Pakistan has given technical and vocational training to several workers, to meet the requirement of the International labour market to earn maximum remittances.

He further elaborated that with the collaboration of OPF a facilitation desk would be established in order to resolve the problems of Pakistanis and their dependents.

To a question, he said that overseas Pakistanis would not be deprived of voting rights.

“A new plan is being created where constituents will be selected to represent them in Parliament,” he added.

Turi said that he has already discussed the importance of trade and the implementation of cross boarders trade, and the deliverance of maximum employment opportunities for Pakistanis with the relevant authorities.

The minister underlined that a series of projects have been launched for the prosperity and development of the country and Overseas Pakistanis.