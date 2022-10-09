Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) beacon of light for humanity: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) are a beacon of light for humanity.

In a tweet, she congratulated the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) and said for the eternal welfare of humanity, Allah Almighty sent Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) as Rehmatul Lil Aalmeen.

By following the teachings of the Holy Prophet, human beings could get prosperity in this world and the hereafter, she said.