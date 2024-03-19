TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) on Tuesday launched a plantation campaign at the tourist spots of Murree with the support of the Forest Department and the district administration under the Clean and Green Punjab program.

Murree is a center of tourism due to its natural beauty as tourists coming from various parts of the country at large to enjoy their trip.

The plantation drive would not only further enhance its beauty, but also encourage the tourists throng to Murree to observe the nature, said a press release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi inaugurated the plantation campaign, adding that all the plants have been donated by a charitable organization.

The Deputy Commissioner said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a tree planting drive has been kicked off to implement the Clean and Green Punjab program aims to promote a healthy environment.

Regional Manager Patriota Chairlift Moazzam Nazir said the sole objective of the tree planting campaign is to promote environment-friendly culture.