TDAP exhibitions secure $312m, another $675m in pipeline

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP):Pakistan’s major trade exhibitions organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) during 2024 and 2025 have generated $312 million in realised business, with a further $675 million worth of deals in the pipeline, as the government expands international trade links through exhibitions and business-to-business (B2B) engagements.

Data available with Wealth Pakistan shows that four flagship events like the 2nd FoodAg 2024, 5th TEXPO 2024, 4th HEMS 2025 and 3rd FoodAg 2025 collectively generated an estimated $3.364 billion in business opportunities.

The exhibitions attracted 3,100 foreign delegates from across the world, 1,150 exhibitors and facilitated 17,825 B2B meetings, providing Pakistani exporters with direct access to international buyers.

The 2nd FoodAg 2024 generated the highest estimated business value of $1.2 billion. It attracted 873 foreign delegates from 73 countries, featured 320 exhibitors and facilitated 6,425 B2B meetings.

Of the business generated at the event, $39 million has been actualised, while another $205 million remains in process.

The 5th TEXPO 2024 attracted 527 foreign delegates from 60 countries and 272 exhibitors. It facilitated 2,700 B2B meetings, generating an estimated $982 million in business opportunities.Of this, $135 million has been actualised so far.

The 4th HEMS 2025 brought together 850 foreign delegates from 70 countries and 186 exhibitors. The event facilitated 3,000 B2B meetings and generated an estimated $452 million in business opportunities.

Business worth $67 million has been actualised, while deals amounting to $249 million are currently in process.

Meanwhile, the 3rd FoodAg 2025 attracted 850 foreign delegates from 85 countries and featured 372 exhibitors.

The event recorded 5,700 B2B meetings and generated an estimated $730 million in business opportunities.

Of the total, $71 million has been actualised, while another $221 million is in process.

The figures show that the two FoodAg editions collectively generated an estimated $1.93 billion in business opportunities, while TEXPO and HEMS generated $982 million and $452 million, respectively.

The results highlight TDAP’s growing reliance on international exhibitions and structured B2B engagements to connect Pakistani exporters with overseas buyers, convert trade leads into commercial deals and expand the country’s export footprint.