TBTTP on track to achieve phase-1 target of 3.2 bn trees by 2023

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Asalm Khan Friday said that Pakistan was on track to achieve Phase-I of 3.2 billion trees by 2023.

“The efforts are being made to achieve the one billion tree project by the end of upcoming summer season,” he said while briefing a meeting here.

The meeting presided over by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar carried out a review of the progress made on the Ten Billion Tsunami Tree Programme (TBTTP).

Senior officials participated in the meeting conducted in virtual mode.The meeting was informed about the various components of the progress of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme.

A Consortium of three international agencies, including WWF, IUCN, and FAO has already started their work for Third-Party monitoring of the TTBT Programme.

The Ministry has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for satellite-based monitoring of the project.

Asad Umar expressed satisfaction over the progress on TTBT Programme and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan accorded the highest priority to this project and the same should be reflected in its implementation at all levels.