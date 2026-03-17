TBH hosts session on importance of practical psychological skills in managing depression

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization, has hosted a thought-provoking session on the importance of developing practical psychological skills to manage depression—one of the most widespread yet often misunderstood mental health conditions.

The session was conducted by clinical psychologist, educationist, and yoga coach Ayesha Durrani.

Addressing a diverse audience, Durrani highlighted that while medication can play a significant role in treatment, long-term emotional well-being largely depends on an individual’s ability to cope with stress, negative thinking patterns, and everyday pressures.

The session focused on evidence-based psychological techniques that empower individuals to better understand and manage their mental health.

Durrani explained how maladaptive thoughts, unhealthy habits, and recurring emotional patterns can create a cycle that keeps individuals feeling stuck.

“Recovery is not just about reducing symptoms; it’s about building skills that help people regain control over their lives,” she noted.

She outlined several key strategies, including emotional regulation, maintaining healthy daily routines, enhancing cognitive awareness, and fostering meaningful social connections. According to her, these tools can significantly boost resilience and support long-term recovery.

Durrani also stressed that her approach does not dismiss the value of medical treatment but complements it by focusing on internal growth and self-awareness. “Medication may stabilize, but skills sustain,” she said.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Durrani is known for helping individuals overcome emotional challenges and develop healthier mental frameworks. Her session underscored the need for safe spaces where people can explore their inner experiences and work toward purposeful, balanced lives.

The event concluded with an interactive discussion, where participants engaged with the speaker on practical ways to apply these psychological tools in their daily routines.