Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeNationalTBH hosts session on emotional regulation
National

TBH hosts session on emotional regulation

32
ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization, hosted a special session titled “Why Do We Overreact” to explore the science of emotional regulation and the psychological factors that influence human reactions under stress.
The session was moderated by clinical psychologist, educationist, and yoga coach Ayesha Durrani.
In today’s fast-paced world, marked by constant pressure, digital overstimulation, and emotional triggers, maintaining calmness can be challenging. The discussion emphasized that calmness is not merely a personality trait but a psychological skill that can be understood, practiced, and strengthened.
The session examined key questions from a psychologist’s perspective, including why people tend to overreact in stressful situations, what occurs in the brain during episodes of anger, anxiety, or emotional overwhelm, and how individuals can shift from impulsive reactions to thoughtful and measured responses.
Drawing on over two decades of professional experience, Ayesha Durrani highlighted practical strategies to help individuals break free from mental toxicity and cultivate genuine emotional well-being. She also underscored the importance of creating safe spaces that foster self-discovery, resilience, and purposeful living.
The session was open to the public and received participation from individuals interested in improving their emotional awareness and regulation skills.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan