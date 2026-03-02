TBH hosts session on emotional regulation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization, hosted a special session titled “Why Do We Overreact” to explore the science of emotional regulation and the psychological factors that influence human reactions under stress.

The session was moderated by clinical psychologist, educationist, and yoga coach Ayesha Durrani.

In today’s fast-paced world, marked by constant pressure, digital overstimulation, and emotional triggers, maintaining calmness can be challenging. The discussion emphasized that calmness is not merely a personality trait but a psychological skill that can be understood, practiced, and strengthened.

The session examined key questions from a psychologist’s perspective, including why people tend to overreact in stressful situations, what occurs in the brain during episodes of anger, anxiety, or emotional overwhelm, and how individuals can shift from impulsive reactions to thoughtful and measured responses.

Drawing on over two decades of professional experience, Ayesha Durrani highlighted practical strategies to help individuals break free from mental toxicity and cultivate genuine emotional well-being. She also underscored the importance of creating safe spaces that foster self-discovery, resilience, and purposeful living.

The session was open to the public and received participation from individuals interested in improving their emotional awareness and regulation skills.