TBH hosts 32nd session of “Laughing Matters: Laughter Meets Healing”

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization, hosted the 32nd session of “Laughing Matters: Laughter Meets Healing – An Interactive Improvisation Workshop” on Friday, where a unique blend of laughter, creativity, and emotional growth took center stage.

Designed to be an energizing and mental health–boosting experience, the session invited participants from all walks of life to explore the power of storytelling and improvisation in a fun, supportive environment.

Led by Qasim Ovais, CEO of C&C Theater and Head Trainer at TreadX Mental Health, the workshop encouraged attendees to push the limits of their imagination, enhance emotional intelligence, and use humor as a tool for personal well-being.

“This space is about breaking barriers — whether creative or emotional,” said Ovais. “Improvisation helps people connect with themselves and others while relieving stress in a joyful, judgment-free setting.”

Open to the public and completely free of charge, the “Laughing Matters” initiative continues to draw growing interest from performers, professionals, and individuals seeking healthier ways to manage stress and anxiety.

Participants left the session not only with smiles on their faces but also with renewed perspectives on creativity, communication, and emotional resilience.