Tax payers’ information can’t be disclosed: says IHC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the orders of the Pakistan Information Commission regarding the disclosure of taxpayers’ data and stated that financial information couldn’t be disclosed even under Right to Information Act.

The court, while seeking responses from the parties, has said that financial confidentiality takes precedence over the right to information, tax records cannot be disclosed even under the Right to Information Act.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro issued a stay order on the appeal of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) challenging the orders of the PIC to disclose taxpayers’ information. The Pakistan Information Commission had issued orders on January 8, 2026 and December 3, 2025.

Senior lawyer Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar appeared in the court on behalf of the FBR and argued that Section 216 of the Income Tax Ordinance is superior to all other laws, there is a complete legal ban on disclosing taxpayer information, revealing the identity of taxpayers is also a violation of the law.

He argued that the PIC exceeded its jurisdiction, this confidentiality provided in the law is not accidental or arbitrary but is the result of a deliberate legislation. Its purpose is to protect taxpayer information, restore confidence in the tax system and prevent misuse of sensitive financial data, he said.

The lawyer said that the PIC order is in direct conflict with the special financial laws made to protect taxpayer privacy.

After hearing the arguments, the court suspended the order of PIC and sought comments from respondents.