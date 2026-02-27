Task force expands action against undocumented foreigners; landlords to face FIRs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Authorities have widened enforcement measures against undocumented foreign nationals, with legal proceedings now being initiated not only against individuals residing illegally but also against landlords and business owners accused of facilitating their stay.

The decision was reviewed during a meeting of the special task force on repatriation of illegal nationals held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, and representatives of the Ministry of Interior, NADRA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) attended the meeting. District administrations and police officials from Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree and Haripur participated via video link.

Officials briefed the participants on progress made in Islamabad and adjoining districts regarding action against undocumented foreign nationals.

According to the briefing, the repatriation process was continuing and a majority of individuals without legal documentation had opted for voluntary return in the initial phase.

However, authorities indicated that the drive had now moved into a stricter enforcement stage.

The meeting was informed that FIRs were being registered against landlords who allegedly rented residential properties to undocumented individuals.

Legal action is also under way against those providing commercial premises on rent to individuals without valid documentation.

Similarly, cases are being registered against undocumented residents under relevant laws, officials said.

Participants were told that coordination among Islamabad and neighbouring districts had been strengthened to monitor and curb the movement of undocumented foreign nationals.

Authorities said strict surveillance measures were being implemented to prevent re-settlement in adjacent areas.

Randhawa directed officials to ensure that no residential accommodation or employment opportunities were extended to undocumented foreign nationals.

He also instructed that data collected from Islamabad and adjoining districts be integrated into the central dashboard of the Ministry of Interior to enhance oversight and inter-agency coordination.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized the need for sustained enforcement measures to dismantle informal settlements associated with undocumented residents.

Officials from PTA informed the meeting that the process of blocking SIM cards issued to undocumented foreign nationals was under way as part of the broader enforcement strategy.

Randhawa said the government remained committed to ensuring national security through effective legal measures and added that all relevant institutions were working in coordination to address the issue on a sustained basis.