Tariq Fazal praises security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chudhary on Thursday praised the security forces for their successful and courageous operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

In a statement posted on X, the minister paid tribute to the security forces for their bravery and professionalism during the 36-hour-long operation, in which 15 Khawarij were killed.

He said the successful operation reflected the security forces’ unwavering commitment to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The minister said Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies were rendering great sacrifices for peace in the country.

He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers in the fight against terrorism.

The minister said the sacrifices made for the peace, security and stability of the country would never be forgotten.

He said the resolve of the nation and security forces would remain firm until the complete elimination of terrorist elements.

“Brave sons of Pakistan who sacrifice their lives for the country’s peace and security are the pride of the nation,” he said.