Targeted subsidy programme to protect poor from price hikes:PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said a programme of targeted subsidy would be started soon for the poor section of society.

He was speaking during the meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) here.



The targeted subsidy programme would be started with the financial resources of the federal and provincial governments and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had expressed interest in becoming part of it.



While talks were continuing with Sindh and Balochistan governments to include them in the subsidy programme, he added.



The PM said he was aware of the effects of price hikes and the government was expanding the scope of Sehat card, Kissan card and Ehsaas programme. He expressed concern over the rising price of flour in Sindh.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister on the Ehsaas targeted subsidy.



Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Aslam Jhagra, President National Bank Arif Usmani, Chief Secretaries Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior officers attended the meeting.



Adviser for Finance Shaukat Tareen participated in the meeting through video link. Ehsaas Subsidy Programme would be started in the current year to save poor people from price hikes. Mobile Point of Sale programme was ready for Ehsaas Subsidy in cooperation with National Bank.



The households under Ehsaas Programme would get concession on specific items from the general stores under the subsidy programme.



The PM directed that the targeted subsidy programme should be finalized as soon as possible.