Tareen inaugurates most modern testing labs for standardisation of commercial, military electronic equipment

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen Wednesday inaugurated the most modern testing labs for standardisation of commercial and military electronic and communication equipment.

The minister visited the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Haripur and inaugurated the latest testing facility, a media release said.

On this occasion, Israr Tareen lauded the role and vigorous efforts made by NRTC Engineers for enhancing its capabilities for advancement in technology, innovation and expansion of NRTC capabilities for indigenous manufacturing of electronic equipment.

During the visit, Managing Director NRTC, Brigadier Muhammad Asim Ishaque briefed about major communication and security equipment being manufactured indigenously at NRTC which were being extensively used by Pakistan Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Federal and Provincial Governments along with export to many friendly countries.

The minister was further briefed about the latest technologies being developed for safe and smart city projects.

During the briefing, the role of NRTC being the world-class information communication technology (ICT) and electronic equipment manufacturer and solutions provider both in the public and private sectors was also highlighted.

The minister expressed his satisfaction and said that it was a matter of pride to have defence industries producing low-cost and high-tech equipment to cater to local and export needs.