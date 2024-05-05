Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower project to supply 1.347 bln units annually

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP):Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project will supply 1.347 billion low-cost and environment-friendly units annually to the national grid after completion.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is constructing 1530 megawatt (MW) Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project on tunnel No 5 of Tarbela Dam, official sources told.

The project is likely to commence electricity generation next year. As many as thee generating unit each having 510 MW capacity will be installed, they said.

World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are providing US$ 390 and 300 million respectively for the project.

With its completion, installed capacity of Tarbela will surge to 6418 MW from 4888 MW./395