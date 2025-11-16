Tarar visits F-9 Park to review arrangements for Uraan Pakistan family festival

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday visited the Fatima Jinnah Park F-9 Islamabad to review arrangements for the Uraan Pakistan family festival that is all set to take place on Sunday (tomorrow).

The minister visited various stalls and examined security arrangements and parking plan aimed at the safety of the participants.

Appreciating the organizers for their hard work, he directed them to ensure that all arrangements meet the highest standards for public convenience and security.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is organizing the festival which will commence by 6pm tomorrow and conclude at 12am.

Entry is free of charge for all citizens, he said while outlining the objective of the festival which is aimed at providing citizens with a safe, pleasant, and family-friendly environment.

The Ministry of Information would continue to organize such events to highlight the positive image of Pakistan and bring people together, he added.

The festival is set to provide special facilities for children, women, and senior citizens. A state-of-the-art sound and lighting system has been arranged for the concert.

The Uraan Pakistan Family Festival will promote Pakistani culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and music along with providing entertainment.

The Islamabad administration, Capital Development Authority, and other relevant departments have made joint and special arrangements for the successful execution of the event.