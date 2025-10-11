Tarar, US Chargé d’Affaires discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, exploring new opportunities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker met with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, and discussed matters of mutual interest, including strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the digital media sector.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s frontline role in the fight against terrorism was appreciated, while US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker noted that the country’s economy is moving toward stability and growth.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting affirmed that Pakistan remains at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism, with its sacrifices serving the cause of international peace and stability.

He further emphasized that the government has implemented a robust and comprehensive policy aimed at combating fake news and advancing digitalization. He called for greater visibility and recognition of these efforts to ensure their continued success and public engagement.

Tarar highlighted Pakistan’s abundant natural beauty, vibrant cultural diversity, and rich historical heritage, describing them as key assets for tourism development.

He emphasized that promoting tourism will not only stimulate economic growth but also foster stronger people-to-people connections between nations. The minister shared that the government is implementing concrete measures to enhance the tourism sector and elevate Pakistan’s profile on the global tourism map.

During the meeting, the minister shared that new legislation is being introduced to enhance the welfare and safeguard the rights of journalists in Pakistan.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to ensure the protection of journalists.