Tarar urges lawmakers not to turn political differences into personal animosity

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday appreciated collective wisdom demonstrated by the House during the ongoing budget session, urging lawmakers not to turn political differences into personal animosity.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his effective handling of the session and praised members from both the treasury and opposition benches for reducing tension.

“This House has previously witnessed how budget books were torn up and thrown into the air, degenerating the sessions into the total chaos. But this time, we have avoided reaching to a point of no return,” he said.

He said that political differences should never evolve into hatred. “We must not dehumanize ourselves as politics is all about extending a hand; not to turn away in times of joy or or sorrow,” he added.

Tarar lauded the efforts of Ch Nisar Jutt, Iqbal Afridi, and Agha Rafiullah for playing a key role in diffusing tensions after a heated altercation during the session. “Such gestures reflect maturity and responsibility,” he noted.

Highlighting the need for constructive debate, Tarar criticized members who discarded official budget papers without reading them.

“Unfortunately, many members do not even bother to read the documents. There was a time when the opposition used to present a shadow budget. Some young members of the PTI have made commendable contributions by thoroughly reading and analyzing the budget proposals,” he acknowledged.

He urged fellow lawmakers to study the documents thoroughly and propose actionable suggestions. “Every year, these papers are scattered across the assembly floor like confetti, used as props for protest rather than tools for governance,” he said. Tarar said, “We must be cautious.

These papers may contain sacred words or names. In the heat of politics, we forget that such actions reflect poorly on us.” Regarding an incident of scuffle, he said, “It is unfortunate that the finance minister was physically confronted. Though an apology was later offered, such incidents do not send a good message to the world about our democracy.

This could potentially make headlines — that after winning one war, Pakistan’s parliament has entered another.” He urged mutual respect, legislative responsibility, and a focus on constructive politics. “Let this be a lesson that we come to the House not just to speak, but to be heard — and to leave behind a legacy of democratic maturity.

Zah-nvd