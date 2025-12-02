Tarar stresses multi-pronged strategy to curb population explosion

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday urged a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy to address Pakistan’s surging population, calling for coordinated cross-sector efforts and intensified public awareness campaigns to curb the explosion in growth.

Speaking at the Population Summit 2025, Tarar underscored the importance of engaging Ulema and parliamentarians in shaping the discourse, stressing that religious leaders can play a crucial role in affirming that faith is not a barrier to addressing unchecked population growth.

He underscored the importance of promoting family harmony and safeguarding the rights of mothers, fathers, and children.

Tarar proposed the formation of a joint working group focused on education and awareness,while urging summit organizers to issue a charter that highlights Parliament’s pivotal role.

Inside the House, he noted that lawmakers—particularly the women’s caucus—can be engaged to spur debate in Parliament, guiding discussions toward plausible solutions and steering them toward concrete outcomes.

Highlighting maternal health as a pressing concern, Tarar described the high number of maternal deaths as “criminal negligence,” stressing collective responsibility to protect mothers’ lives.

He warned that infant mortality—now at 50 deaths per 1,000 live births according to UNICEF—must be addressed to resolve broader maternal health challenges.

Tarar also drew attention to neglected issues such as postpartum depression and mental health, calling for recognition of their impact on maternal and child well-being. He noted that while economic constraints limit resources, awareness and responsibility remain paramount.

Pointing to Pakistan’s low female workforce participation compared to regional countries, Tarar urged greater efforts to empower women. He warned that population pressures undermine the most basic human right—the right to life—by sidelining maternal health in a male-dominated society.

He lauded Dawn Media Group for hosting the summit, saying it provided the government an opportunity to acknowledge shortcomings. Raising awareness, he stressed, is a shared responsibility of ulema, government, health organizations, media, civil society, lawyers, and journalists.

Tarar cautioned that Pakistan’s annual population surge—equal to New Zealand’s entire population—is being overshadowed by worsening health indicators. Without parallel investment in healthcare, he warned, unchecked growth is costing the nation countless young lives.