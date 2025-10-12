Tarar slams Afghan aggression, links timing to FM’s India visit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday strongly condemned what he termed “aggression” by Afghanistan against Pakistan, stating it was deliberately timed to coincide with the Afghan Foreign Minister’s official visit to India.

In a post on his X account, the minister said the foreign office has issued a “clear and unequivocal stance” on the matter.

He described it as a “notable and concerning fact” that the military action occurred “precisely at the time when the Afghan Foreign Minister is on a visit to India and there, anti-Pakistan statements are being given the form of joint declarations”.

Tarar labeled this action as “regrettable and condemnable”.