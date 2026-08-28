Tarar says PIMS fire a deeply painful tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday described the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) incident as a deeply painful tragedy, saying the entire nation was saddened by the loss of lives.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had constituted two committees soon after the tragic fire incident to ascertain its causes and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in future.

The government was committed to determining the factors and causes that led to the tragic incident, he added.

The minister said a former interior secretary, a highly reputed officer, had been entrusted with the inquiry and given two days to submit an interim report.

He said the interim report was expected by Friday evening and its contents would be shared. The committee had also been directed to submit a detailed report to the prime minister within seven days. Based on the committee’s recommendations, necessary action would be taken, he added.

Tarar said another four-member committee, headed by Dr Azhar Kiyani, had also been constituted to review the overall condition and requirements of PIMS and submit recommendations for its improvement.

The committee included a retired professor of medicine, a retired civil servant and another expert, he added.

The Law Minister said the body had been notified as an administrative management oversight committee and would submit its report within seven days.

Expressing sympathy with the families affected by the tragedy, the minister said there were no adequate words to express the nation’s grief and solidarity with them.

He urged lawmakers to rise above political narratives while discussing the incident. Instead, they should present concrete and practical suggestions on the floor of the National Assembly to help prevent such tragedies in future.

“We are all Pakistanis and, in one way or another, parents of children,” he said, stressing that the focus should remain on reforms and measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.