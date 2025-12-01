Tarar pays homage to late Irfan Siddiqui, vows to honor his legacy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday lauded the remarkable services of the late Senator Irfan Siddiqui, describing him as a versatile personality whose contributions to the media, literature and politics would always be remembered in history.

Addressing a memorial reference held in honor of the late Senator, the minister expressed deep grief over his passing.

“People from all walks of life, including media professionals, politicians, academics, intellectuals, and writers, owned and respected Irfan Siddiqui for the dedication and honesty with which he served in every field,” Tarar noted.

Recalling his personal association with the late Senator, he mentioned his first meeting with him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. He described the Senator as an “affectionate” and “supportive” figure who always played a brotherly role.

“Even in challenging times, he never felt dejected. Even his courageous voice was a source of encouragement for us,” the minister said, adding that Siddiqui’s expression and speaking style were always defined by bravery. “This is not just a loss for his family, but a loss for the entire nation.”

The minister highlighted Senator Siddiqui’s resilience during political victimization. He remarked that when the Senator was arrested in a frivolous case, the image of him holding a pen while handcuffed became a symbol of determination that would always be remembered.

“Those involved in his arrest never dared to face him out of sheer embarrassment,” Tarar said.

“I believe his courage and sacrifice, particularly his struggle for democracy after 2018, have become part of history.”

Commenting on his parliamentary role, the minister noted that the void created by his demise would be impossible to fill. He praised his conduct in the Senate, noting that he was always ready to assist colleagues regardless of whether they belonged to the treasury benches or the opposition.

“His role in maintaining decorum in the House was commendable. He acted as a bridge between the government and the media,” Tarar observed.

He added that cases referred to the Standing Committee on Information were done so with the belief that Senator Irfan Siddiqui would resolve them efficiently.

Reflecting on his journalistic contributions, the minister recalled how the public eagerly awaited his columns.

To honor this legacy, Tarar announced the formation of a committee to launch initiatives keeping his name and legacy alive. This may include scholarships for journalism students and awards in his name.

He encouraged stakeholders to propose further initiatives to honor his memory.

Tarar also shed light on the late Senator’s close ties with his own family. He recalled his services as Press Secretary to his grandfather, former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar, noting that his services were not only limited to media but also as a principal advisor.

“My grandfather had an inseparable friendship with Irfan Siddiqui. His advice and guidance were instrumental during the tenure of the former President,” he said.

The minister also highlighted Irfan Siddiqui’s strong loyalty and valued relationship with PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Concluding his address, the minister condemned certain social media posts against the Senator after his demise, vowing strict action against those involved in such insensitive acts.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah.