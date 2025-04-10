28.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 10, 2025
National

Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s younger brother

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of younger brother of 92 News Bureau Chief Tariq Aziz.

The Minister,who was saddened by the news, sympathized with the bereaved family.

“I am deeply saddened by hearing the news of the sad demise of Saleem Nawaz who is younger brother of Tariq Aziz,” the Minister said in a news statement.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

