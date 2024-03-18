Tarar grieved over demise of PML-N President Islamabad District Raja Waqar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar on Monday expressed his grief over the death of Raja Waqar Mumtaz, Islamabad District President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Raja Waqar Mumtaz.

The minister said that

Waqar Mumtaz was a sincere and committed worker of the PML-N and his death had caused irreparable damage to the party.

Attaullah Tarar said the valuable services of the deceased for the party will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.