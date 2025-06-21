Tarar for awarding exemplary punishment to killer of Tiktoker Sana Yousuf

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Sana Yousuf’s murder should be a test case so that no-one in future can dare commit such a crime.

Talking to media during his visit to the residence of murdered Tiktoker Sana Yousuf, he said the entire nation was saddened by her murder.

Expressing his condolences to the family he said the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister had taken strict notice of the murder of Sana Yousuf.

The minister said that the culprit should get the strictest punishment to make him an example.

He said a legal team will be formed to take the case to its logical conclusion. He hoped there will be no lacune in prosecution and trial process and he will be given exemplary punishment.

To a question, he said social media platforms should be used responsibly and their negative use should be discouraged.

He said there was a need for legislation to provide protection to young girls.

“We have to provide a safe environment for our girls to empower them”,Attaullah Tarar remarked.

He said that Islamabad Police had arrested the accused within few hours after the crime which was worth appreciation.