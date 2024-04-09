Tarar felicitates Gilani, Saidal over election as chairman, deputy chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday congratulated Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Saidal Khan Nasar on being elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate respectively.

In a statement, the minister said that today, the democratic process had also been completed in the Senate.

“The election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman ( Senate) is a reflection of the confidence of the people of Pakistan, the minister remarked.

The minister said that both Syed Yusuf Raza Geelani and Saidal Khan were experienced and seasoned politicians.

Tarar said that the upper house had an important role for the strengthening of the federal units and following the democratic values.

He expressed the hope that Yusuf Raza Gilani and Saidal Khan will continue to play their constructive role for the supremacy of the Constitution and the development of the country.