Tarar congratulates new SPRA office-bearers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Sindh Parliamentary Reporters Association (SPRA).

In a congratulatory message, the minister congratulated Kamran Razi on his election as President, Hameed Soomro as Vice President, and Akram Baloch as General Secretary. He also conveyed his best wishes to all other newly elected members of the association.

Tarar said the government firmly believes in freedom of expression and freedom of the press, adding that free, responsible, and fact-based journalism is the foundation of progress and stability in any society.

The journalist community continues to play a pivotal role in upholding and promoting democratic values.

He expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership of the Sindh Parliamentary Reporters Association will carry forward its professional responsibilities with integrity, and impartiality.

The Ministry of Information will continue to support the promotion of responsible and constructive journalism through close collaboration with media organizations, stated Tarar.