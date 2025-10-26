Tarar condoles with MNA Shahid Usman over mother’s demise, inquires after PML-N leader Amir Sohail

- Advertisement -

GUJRANWALA, Oct 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar visited the residence of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Usman Ibrahim and former Federal Minister Usman Ibrahim on Sunday to express his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the MNA’s mother.

The Federal Minister offered Fateha (prayers) for the deceased and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that the Almighty would grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide the family with the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Later, the Federal Minister also called on fellow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Sohail Butt to inquire about his health. Tarar offered prayers and conveyed his best wishes for his swift and complete recovery.