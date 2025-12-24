Tarar calls for establishing Fact Check Forum to tackle fake news on CPEC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday called for the establishment of a Fact Check Forum at the China-Pakistan Institute to counter fake news and propaganda targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking as chief guest at the forum, hosted by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and jointly organized by the Pakistan-China Institute and China Economic Net, the Information Minister stressed that establishing a fact-check forum has become essential to counter misinformation surrounding CPEC.

Tarar urged the China-Pakistan Institute to take the lead in establishing the platform. He emphasized that the initiative would be instrumental in ensuring credible information and safeguarding the narrative of the CPEC.

The minister described Pakistan-China friendship as historic and exemplary, noting that strong and effective ties exist between the two nations across all levels.

The minister said the Pakistan-China Institute should play a role in combating fake news. He highlighted the deep-rooted heritage and cultural ties between the two nations, noting that rivers flowing from China symbolize peace, love, prosperity, and a shared future. Tarar added that Pakistan’s friendship with China is time-tested and enduring.

He noted that combating misinformation remained one of the biggest challenges, adding that his ministry’s responsibility was to inform the world about the true essence of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and to further promote harmony.

The first phase of the corridor is widely regarded as a historic turning point for Pakistan, he said.

Tarar underscored that Pakistan and China are ‘iron brothers,’ a bond the nation takes pride in. He emphasized that the friendship between the two countries is time-tested and enduring, with cultural ties continuing to deepen.

The “iron brothers” launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2015, ushering in a cultural transformation alongside economic progress. The initiative has fostered greater people-to-people connectivity, with young Chinese learning Urdu and Pakistanis embracing the Chinese language, breaking traditional barriers of communication.

He noted that both sides take pride in their exemplary, trust-based friendship, adding that the term ‘iron brothers’ is reserved exclusively for describing Pakistan-China relations.

CPEC has not only built roads and infrastructure but also strengthened harmony and laid the foundation for an enduring bridge of friendship between the two nations.

The minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has created significant opportunities for the country’s youth. He urged stakeholders to promote positivity around the project, emphasizing its role in shaping a brighter future.

Upon taking office, the minister said he established Pakistan’s first media digital communication department and the launch of initiatives including the Digital Pakistan channel, aimed at effectively projecting the country’s stance on the global stage.

He recalled that during the conflict with India, a wave of misinformation was spread, with exaggerated claims including the destruction of Lahore and Multan ports. Tarar commended Pakistani media for its positive role in countering such false narratives.

Highlighting CPEC as a success story, he pointed to milestones such as the inauguration of Gwadar Airport and emphasized the project’s benefits in empowering the business community and strengthening Pakistan’s economic sector.

The minister described CPEC as a game-changing project, highlighting it as a major connectivity initiative linking multiple countries. He noted that CPEC 2.0 represents a key milestone in driving Pakistan’s economic growth, with several development projects already launched under the framewok.

The minister noted that Pakistan and China will celebrate the 75th anniversary of their friendship next year. He emphasized the importance of exchanges between journalists and media influencers, calling for stronger media cooperation and a shift toward digital collaboration.

He highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, saying the bilateral friendship is reaching new heights. Reflecting on his own childhood, he remembered witnessing the steady growth of ties between the two nations.