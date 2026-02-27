Taliban regime resorts to propaganda after humiliating defeat on the ground: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that the Afghan Taliban regime has resorted to propaganda and lies to cover up its embarrassment following a humiliating defeat on the ground.

The Afghan Taliban regime, alongside Indian social media accounts, is peddling propaganda that has nothing to do with reality, the minister said in a news statement.

He added that they would not be allowed to spread such rumors, which are not only based on their wishful thinking but also aimed to save the face.

Terming the Afghan Taliban’s “unprovoked action” as an absolute miscalculation, the minister said security forces had delivered a “crushing blow” to the regime.

Their unprovoked actions along the Pak-Afghan border would continue to be responded to in an effective manner, he added.

“As per confirmed reports, 36 Afghan operatives have been sent to hell during an effective response of Pakistan’s Armed Forces,” he said, adding that two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and three sustained injuries while defending the motherland.

He noted that Pakistan had recently conducted a successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij, who were involved in martyring innocent people in the region, particularly in Pakistan.

“The Afghan Taliban regime’s unprovoked firing in Pakistan’s border areas in defense of Fitna al-Khawarij has once again exposed their patronage of terrorists before the entire world,” he added.

The minister said the Taliban regime should learn from its past retreats rather than engaging in provocative actions. He reaffirmed that Pakistan remains committed to protecting its territorial integrity and will continue to crush the “nefarious designs” of any enemy attempting to destabilize the country.