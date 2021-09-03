Taliban Political Office delegation meets envoys of Canada, UK, Germany, India

ISLAMABAD Sep 3, (APP): Deputy Director Taliban Political Office Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai and his accompanying delegation met Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of UK Simon Gass, German ambassador and envoys of Canada and India in Doha Qatar and discussed security and political matters, tweeted the spokesman of Taliban Suhail Shaheen.

mutual relations came under discussion. The UK delegation reiterated that they had already increased their humanitarian assistance and was ready to cooperate with IEA in future as well. The PO delegation welcomed their humanitarian assistance. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) September 3, 2021

issues related to economic development and humanitarian assistance.The German delegation emphasized on boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan which was appreciated by PO delegation. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) September 3, 2021