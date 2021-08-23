Taliban leader Mullah Omar died in Afghanistan; clarifies PHC in London

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan in a letter on Monday clarified that Taliban leader Mullah Omar died in Afghanistan and not in Pakistan.

He wrote the letter to the editor of Daily Telegraph regarding an article by Kyle Orton (telegraph.co.uk). The article had claimed that Mullah Omar died in Pakistan.

The high commissioner said in the past 20 years, more Pakistani soldiers have died in confronting terrorism than those of the United States and NATO combined. Pakistan has suffered over 80,000 casualties.

“Pakistan’s intelligence cooperation has been pivotal in decimating al-Qaeda and other groups. Pakistan continues to be a generous host to over three million Afghan refugees,” he pointed.

He said it had been the consistent position of Prime Minister Imran Khan that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and that dialogue was the only way forward.

So Pakistan played its part in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table. The United States, Taliban and Ashraf Ghani government held direct talks. Failure of intra-Afghan negotiations to make headway speaks of the inflexibility of various Afghan parties, rather than any “duplicity” on the part of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan maintained that any withdrawal of international forces must be accompanied with a negotiated settlement. Unfortunately, the decision to withdraw forces was made without informing Pakistan.

In the last week, Pakistan helped hundreds of diplomatic staff of several European countries and Afghans working at organisations like the World Bank and United Nations to evacuate safely.

Pakistan expects all stakeholders in Afghanistan to respect fundamental human rights, including the rights of women, while fulfilling their commitment to ensure that Afghan territory is not used by international terrorists against any other country, he added.