Talha meets Al-Issa to discuss issues of mutual interest

Makkah, Apr 21 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Friday met with the Secretary-General (SG) of the Muslim World League (MWL) Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The meeting, which took place at Dr Al-Issa’s house in Makkah, was described as inclusive and productive, with both dignitaries sharing their perspectives on various issues.

During the meeting, Senator Talha and SG MWL discussed ways to strengthen fraternal ties between their countries and talked about the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah worldwide, particularly in Sudan and Palestine.

Dr Al-Issa lauded the heartfelt attachment of the Pakistani people to Saudi Arabia and Haramain Sharifain despite difficult economic conditions.

Senator Talha’s visit to Saudi Arabia was meant to enhance cooperation and collaboration between the two brotherly countries. To achieve this goal, he had been meeting with various officials and leaders, including the South Asia Tawaf Company and Zuyuf Al-Bait Services Company (formerly South Asia Institute).

Senator Talha also toured the 3D models and archives enclosure based on Hajj facilities. He emphasized his primary focus was to decrease Hajj expenses and create maximum facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

He stated, “I will leave no stone unturned to make this Hajj operation a success story” and directed relevant officials to provide quality facilities at minimum cost.

The meeting between Senator Talha and Dr Al-Issa is expected to contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It also highlights the commitment of both countries to work together to address the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah. Senator Talha’s efforts to decrease Hajj expenses and provide maximum facilities for Pakistani pilgrims demonstrate his dedication to the cause.