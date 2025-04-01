Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry participated in the Border Security Summit 2025 held in London, where he met with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, UK Deputy Foreign Minister Hamish Faulkner, and Angela Eagle.

Chaudhry also held discussions with interior ministers from Germany, Spain, Austria, and Poland, focusing on border security and international cooperation.

During talks with British officials, Chaudhry emphasized the need to curb illegal immigration and promote legal pathways for migration. He commended the UK government’s efforts in tackling immigration challenges and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in this regard.

UK Deputy Foreign Minister Hamish Faulkner acknowledged the positive outcomes of a previous meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, highlighting improved bilateral collaboration on security issues.

Talal Chaudhry stressed the importance of a joint strategy on border security, counterterrorism, and human trafficking, stating that collective action is essential to ensure safe, legal, and regulated migration.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance on global cooperation to combat illegal immigration and cross-border crimes, emphasizing that a comprehensive and long-term approach is necessary to address challenges like illegal migration, terrorism, and human trafficking.

“Under the directives of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister, Pakistan remains actively engaged at the global level to combat illegal immigration, enhance border security, and eliminate organized crime,” Chaudhry stated.

He also revealed that Pakistan presented key proposals at the Border Security Summit 2025, reflecting its commitment to international security and migration management.