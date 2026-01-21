Talal Chaudhry rejects allegations of non-responsiveness

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry told the National Assembly on Wednesday that his attendance in the House and parliamentary committees ranged between 100 to 110 per cent, rejecting allegations of non-responsiveness or non-compliance.

Speaking on a point of order, he said no member of the National Assembly or Senate could claim that replies were not provided or that standing committees were ignored.

He said heads of departments regularly attended committee meetings and full compliance was ensured.

Referring to concerns about detained individuals in Rawalpindi, the minister said he had personally spoken to senior police officials and was informed that no Pakistani children were being held.

He said a list of seven individuals was under review and the verification process was expected to be completed the same day, after which verified Pakistani nationals would be released.

On the issue of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, Talal Chaudhry said he had discussed the matter with Sheryar Afridi and clarified that the process was being carried out in accordance with the law.

He cautioned against politicising the issue along provincial or ethnic lines.

He said some Pakistani citizens had attempted, for personal or financial gain, to register Afghan nationals as Pakistani citizens in the national database.

He said Nadra had carried out two major verification drives and penalised the officials involved, and that the process was continuing to ensure Afghan nationals were correctly identified.

The minister said the recent controversy over jail visits was being unnecessarily politicised.

He said organising public gatherings or creating law and order situations inside jails was unacceptable.

He said some inmates in the country had spent decades in prison without receiving as many visits as the current high-profile inmate, who, he said, had already met more than 850 people, including family members, political leaders and lawyers.

He said the inmate also had access to separate medical facilities.

Referring to claims circulating on social media about the inmate’s health, Talal Chaudhry said these were unfounded.

He said the inmate was in good health and had access to all facilities provided under jail rules, including medical care and exercise facilities.

He said the matter was under consideration by the courts and the judiciary would make the final decision.

He added that the government did not treat political opponents as personal enemies and that all inmates were being provided their constitutional and legal rights.