Talal Chaudhry lashes out after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa returns bullet-proof vehicles

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Federal Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday strongly criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government’s decision to return bullet-proof vehicles supplied by the federal government, calling the move “immature” and a setback in the fight against terrorism.

Reacting to the KP chief minister’s decision to send back armored vehicles provided by the federation, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry accused the provincial leadership of undermining counter-terrorism efforts and placing police personnel at heightened risk.

“The federal government has so far provided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Rs. 600 billion for the war against terrorism,” Talal Chaudhry said adding “That money was allocated to strengthen the Civil Armed Forces, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and forensic laboratory capabilities. Yet no clear account has been given of how that Rs. 600 billion was spent.”

Chaudhry said the vehicles supplied by the federal government met international standards and were procured specifically to protect law-enforcement personnel deployed on the front lines. “These are bullet-proof vehicles built to global standards and can be effective in the fight against terrorism,” he said. “Wherever these vehicles have been used, loss of life has been negligible.”

The minister rejected the provincial government’s stated reason — alleged defects or substandard quality — for returning the vehicles. “Vehicles were provided for security, but they were returned on the pretext of quality,” he said, calling that explanation “a childish and immature position.” He added that several federal ministers and senior officials routinely use the same make and model of vehicles when visiting terrorism-affected areas.

Chaudhry also asserted that alongside the vehicles the federal government had supplied bullet-proof jackets, binoculars and weapons intended to speed up operation and protection of personnel. “These vehicles and equipment were provided to secure our troops and accelerate the war against terrorism,” he said.

The minister used sharp political language in criticizing the KP provincial leadership’s handling of federal assistance. “This immature and underdeveloped mindset is an injustice to the public; such people should not be the province’s chief minister,” he said. “This immature thinking is increasing risks for police personnel.”

Chaudhry went on to accuse the provincial government of lacking the will to pursue a full eradication of terrorist networks: “It appears the provincial government is not interested in the total neutralisation of terrorists.” He warned that KP’s police officers and rank-and-file were being “thrown before unarmed terrorists” and that the province lacked both political backing and adequate weapons and training.

The minister also alleged that KP officials had neither benefited from the Rs. 600 billion nor received the full assistance that the federation had been providing: “KP’s officers received nothing from that Rs. 600 billion, and even what the federation is giving is being snatched away,” he said.

Despite the criticism, Talal Chaudhry emphasized that the federal government remained committed to helping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its counter-terrorism campaign. “The federal government is, in good faith, providing cooperation to the KP government in the war against terrorism,” he said. “However, the provincial government’s childish attitude and political obstinacy are obstructing federal efforts. The federal government will continue to support the KP police so that terrorists can be eliminated as quickly as possible.”

The KP government’s office has not yet issued a public response to Talal Chaudhry’s remarks. The political and administrative dispute over the returned vehicles is likely to raise fresh questions about coordination between Islamabad and the province at a time when operations against militant groups continue in several districts.