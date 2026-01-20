Talal Chaudhry details NFC transfers to KP in NA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday told the National Assembly that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received more than Rs 5.8 trillion under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award since 2010, rejecting claims that the province had been financially neglected.

Taking the floor to the House, the minister said that from July 2010 to November 2022, KP received over Rs 5.867 trillion through the NFC.

He said the province was also given Rs117 billion for internally displaced persons, while Rs115 bn was provided for development schemes.

In addition, he said, the federal government disbursed Rs481bn to beneficiaries in the province under the Benazir Income Support Programme and granted KP an additional one per cent share under the NFC, amounting to more than Rs705bn — a facility not extended to any other province.

Talal Chaudhry said these figures showed that substantial financial resources had been provided to the province, and that governance should be judged by performance rather than claims.

He acknowledged that replacing traditional governance systems such as the jirga in the merged districts had been challenging and said a prime ministerial committee had been formed to address the issue.

He regretted that some political stakeholders had chosen not to participate in the process.

Questioning the priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the minister said that despite being described as young and educated, the provincial leadership had yet to present a clear roadmap for improving health, education, law and order and public welfare.

He said the chief minister appeared to spend more time visiting other provinces than touring his own, and asked whether he had visited schools, hospitals or families of martyrs in KP.

The minister said the financial figures he had presented would be made available for public scrutiny and urged political leaders to rise above political considerations and focus on delivery and governance.