Tajikistan’s ambassador calls on Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan Mr. Ismatullah Nasruddin called on Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khuram Dastgir Khan here on Wednesday.

The minister appreciated the mutual cooperation and efforts of the Tajik government in the power sector, said a press release.

The Tajik ambassador assured his government’s support for innovation in the power sector, it was further said.

Khuram Dastgir also extended an invitation to his Tajik counterpart to visit Pakistan through the ambassador.